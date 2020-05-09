Coronavirus update: FDA approves home coronavirus test developed by Rutgers
Updated 11:10 a.m.
To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 57,371 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 135,454 cases in New Jersey and 6,111 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 17,517 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 3,658, New Jersey’s is at 8,952, and Delaware’s is at 213. Philadelphia’s death toll is 875.
Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.
FDA approves coronavirus test developed by Rutgers University
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home saliva test for COVID-19.
The test, developed through a partnership between Rutgers University and Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Lab, enables people to collect their own saliva at home and send it to a lab for results, eliminating the need for a health care worker to perform more invasive nose and throat swabs at a health care facility or testing site.
“Protecting both patients and health care professionals from any unnecessary exposure is of paramount importance, and saliva home collection addresses almost all issues around testing quality, safety and availability,” Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer of RUCDR Infinite Biologics, said in a statement.
The at-home test also helps limit the risk of health care professionals becoming infected, and potentially helps preserve personal protective equipment for patient care instead of testing, Brooks said.
Delco plant producing a whole lot of toilet paper
A toilet paper plant in Chester is pumping out more rolls of the white stuff on a daily basis than it ever has before, the Delaware County Daily Times reports.
The Kimberly-Clark Corp. mill is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with two shifts each day, the published report says, and some employees have taken on extra shifts to help keep up with the increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility has also simplified its manufacturing process to concentrate on producing Scott 1000 single-ply toilet paper.
Before the pandemic, the plant produced 2 million rolls of Scott 1000 a day — enough to wrap the earth 1,000 times, the mill’s manager told the Delco Daily Times. He would not say how much the facility is producing during the crisis.
Free testing open in Pottstown
A one-day testing site is now open at the Second Baptist Church in Pottstown in Montgomery County.
Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus in the last 14 days can be tested between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
No doctor’s order is required to be tested, but residents do need to register online.
Next week, a Rite Aid pharmacy in Lansdale will begin offering free testing to anyone over 18. Starting Sunday, appointments can be made online.
As of Friday, Montgomery County — one of the harder-hit counties in the state — had nearly 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 400 confirmed positive deaths.