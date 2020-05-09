Coronavirus update: FDA approves home coronavirus test developed by Rutgers

Updated 11:10 a.m.

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 57,371 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 135,454 cases in New Jersey and 6,111 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 17,517 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 3,658, New Jersey’s is at 8,952, and Delaware’s is at 213. Philadelphia’s death toll is 875.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.