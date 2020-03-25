Coronavirus death toll rises in N.J. and Pa. as Del. confronts new cases

Between Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, confirmed COVID-19 cases have topped 4,500.

New Jersey was the biggest driver of new cases, reporting 831 new cases in a single day. According to state data, the vast majority of these new cases were clustered in North Jersey –– around the hard-hit New York City metropolitan area. The creeping number of new cases has led to a freeze in planned property tax relief for the Garden State. The state has more cases than any state besides New York and a death toll of 44.

Delaware also clocked 91 new cases in recent days, leading officials to cancel the Firefly Music Festival. The state hasn’t recorded any COVID-19-related fatalities.

And Pennsylvania saw big jumps in new COVID diagnoses in and around Philadelphia. Cases in the city alone grew by 77 overnight, to 252 in total. The state has reported seven deaths related to the coronavirus as of Tuesday.