Delaware coronavirus case total hits 91, state campgrounds close

Delaware added 4 new coronavirus cases as of 10:45 this morning, for a new total of 91 since the outbreak started here on March 11. Patients range in age from 1 to 90 with 60 cases in New Castle County, nine in Kent County and 22 in Sussex County. Just seven individuals are hospitalized and three are critically ill. For many of these patients, authorities don’t know the source of exposure, indicating that community spread is happening in the state.

Campgrounds, playgrounds closing

While just about everything else has been shut down by the coronavirus, Delaware parks have remained open. Until today, even campgrounds and playgrounds had remained open.

But starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all state park campsites, cabins, cottages, yurts and playgrounds will be closed. Campground reservations are cancelled through May 15. Full refunds will be issued.

Beach access from within Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks is also off limits to comply with Gov. John Carney’s order restricting access to the state’s beaches for just exercise and dog walking. The fishing pier at the Indian River Inlet will remain open for now.

Access to state park land still remains open and admission fees are not being collected. Park officials urged those visiting the parks to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups.