In Delaware, traditional broadcast campaign ads are a rarity. That’s partly because the state is in the Philadelphia TV market. Money spent on campaign ads gets wasted when most of the audience lives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

That makes door-to-door canvassing a vital way for candidates to let voters know who they are and their stances on the issues. But since coronavirus ramped up in our area, trying to shake hands on the doorstep is certainly taboo.

Sarah McBride launched her campaign for state Senate in July. The early start for a General Assembly race put her ahead of the curve and ahead of coronavirus restrictions. The Wilmington Democrat’s campaign has knocked on more than 4,000 doors in the past eight months.

“There’s no question that we’re in a new world when it comes to this election season. Door knocking and face-to-face interaction has really been at the heart of our politics, particularly here in Delaware,” McBride said.

Though it may have been the heart of her campaign, the health of the community comes first, she said. “That obviously presents significant challenges for candidates, but I know that our community will rise to the occasion. We’ll be able to figure out how to reach people where they are.”