To date, there are 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and 7 deaths, 2,844 cases in New Jersey and 27 deaths and 91 cases in Delaware.

State officials are urging Pennsylvanians to be “more measured” in their grocery shopping, as a surge in need, combined with panic-buying, puts pressure on emergency food programs.

“The unnecessary panic-buying, emptying of shelves, is causing serious supply chain challenges for the retail stores, our regional food banks and the local food pantries,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding at a briefing on Tuesday. “There is no food shortage.”

But Redding said there is an increasing number of Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance. Though the state doesn’t have exact numbers, it clocked an additional 240,000 applications for unemployment compensation last week, along with a 23% increase in applications through COMPASS, an online service that connects Pennsylvania’s with SNAP benefits.

“An increasing number of Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance, for themselves and their families, are depending on the Charitable Food Assistance Network across Pennsylvania,” Redding said. As a result, there is not enough food at the ready for regional food banks to easily ramp up and serve the rapidly increasing need.”