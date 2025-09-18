This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Summer temperatures in Philadelphia can be dangerously hot, and many Philadelphians struggle to afford their air conditioning bills.

Officials with the city’s Office of Sustainability and the Energy Coordinating Agency hope to chip away at both of these issues with a simple solution: painting roofs white.

The nonprofit, in partnership with the city, is launching a pilot program to test out the effectiveness of “cool roofs” on 150 homes in Philly’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Here’s how to get involved.

What is a ‘cool roof’?

Cool roof coatings, often white in color, are designed to reflect more of the sun’s energy than a traditional dark roof, which absorbs heat and transfers it into the building below.

“Most Philadelphia roofs, they’re flat and they’re usually black. Sometimes they’re silver-coated,” said Sofya Mirvis, chief operating officer at the Energy Coordinating Agency. “This is a bright white coating on the roof, and it does reduce the temperature inside the home in the summertime by several degrees, which really can make a big difference in terms of saving folks’ energy bills and also reducing energy burden.”

Research has estimated cool roofs can reduce peak cooling demand in air-conditioned buildings by up to 27%.

“Reflective coatings are generally great to avoid solar heat gain,” said Dorit Aviv, who directs the Thermal Architecture Lab at the University of Pennsylvania. “You coat the roof with a reflective coating and then the heat of the sun doesn’t go into the building. That’s extremely efficient.”