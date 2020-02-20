Water bottle brand Contigo has announced an additional recall of 5.7 million children’s water bottles.

The recall applies specifically to its “Kids Cleanable Water Bottle” that were sold between April 2018 through February 7, 2020. According to a notice on its website, the company said the bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach from the lid and become a possible choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday morning. Out of caution, Contigo representatives encourage people who have purchased these bottles to order a free replacement.

According to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 incidents where the spout was found in children’s mouths.

The water bottles come in three sizes — 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce — and in multiple colors, materials and graphics. The bottles were sold individually as well as in two- and three-packs.

This is the second time these same water bottles were recalled, the first being issued in August 2019.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle, according to the commission. Parents who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.

The bottles are sold at Costco, Target, Walmart and many other stores nationwide and online for between $9 and $24.

To find out if your bottle has been affected, the Chicago-based brand is providing visuals of the mechanism on its website.

For any other questions or concerns, you can contact Contigo’s consumer services team at gocontigo.com/contact or at 1-888-262-0622.