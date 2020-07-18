Community pressure helps get charges dropped against Woodlynne teen

The word that Timothy Cook had been cleared of juvenile delinquency charges that were blocking his plan to join the Marines came on Friday at about 5 p.m..

“My attorney asked me, ‘Are you sitting down?’” Cook said, before he was told that the charges of obstruction of justice and aggravated assault that stemmed from a February 9 skirmish with police at his family’s Woodlynne home had been dropped.

The Collingswood High School honors student, set to graduate on Monday, was washing dishes at his part-time job at The British Chip Shop in Haddonfield. It would be hours before he would bicycle back to Woodlynne in the darkness and share the relief with his family.

“I might,” said the youth calmly, “start screaming and running around when I got home.”

Instead, Timothy Cook greeted his father at 10:30 that night with a perfunctory fist bump, though he claimed to have done a celebratory dance earlier while taking the garbage out at his job.

The win was bittersweet. Similar charges remain against his father, Woodlynne Councilman Clyde Cook and his dad’s fiancée, Lakeisha Fontanez for their roles in the melee. Timothy’s sister, Tracy Cook, is still upset that her call to 911 to complain about her father taking away her cell phone triggered the arrests, which cost the elder Cook two part-time jobs mentoring adults with developmental disabilities and created financial pressure for the family.

“I am ecstatic for my son!” Clyde Cook said. “I’m happy for the decision that the Camden County Prosecutor’s office made. I feel that justice has opened its eyes to the truth and that this is just the beginning of police reform in the state of New Jersey.”

The prosecutor’s office doesn’t identify Timothy Cook by name in a press release issued Friday announcing the dismissal since he was under 18 when the arrest occurred. It does cite paperwork proving his enlistment in the Marines and “three letters of recommendation attesting to his character and good standing in the community” as a factor.

The Cook family believes a July 9 rally in the youth’s defense, attended by classmates and community members like Kathleen Whitfield, who owns the Chip Shop along with husband Ian Whitfield helped. Kathleen Whitfield wrote one of those letters asking that the youth be allowed “to become the soldier and role model he was born to be.”

The Marines had given Timothy Cook until August 19 to resolve his case. With the coronavirus pandemic threatening to delay any legal hearing if the charges had not been dropped, the youth would have to reenlist at a later time.