The fallout

In the meantime, Clyde Cook has lost two mentoring jobs that brought in about $1,200 a month and is mowing lawns and doing home repairs to pay the bills. Vanessa Stratton was notified that because of the arrest, New Jersey Division of Developmental Disabilities policy prevents Cook from taking her autistic and cognitively impaired grandson, Nyquay Ashley, 23, on their customary outings to restaurants, stores, parks and the barbershop.

“I feel safe with Clyde because I’ve seen him with my grandson for so long,” said Stratton, who is elderly and says walking is difficult for her. “When he took Nyquay out, we got a break. If we got someone else, we’d just have to start all over again.”

Cynthia Campbell, program director at Life Steps, LLC, had to abide by the same regulations and let Cook go just as he had succeeded in helping a 21-year old client get his first apartment. “If the charges are dropped, he can come right back,” she said. “The family still asks for him. You have to have a passion for this work, and Clyde does. He goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

Timothy Cook, who graduated from Collingswood High with honors last month, has been at the center of a community effort on his behalf. A private Facebook group called Justice for Timothy Cook has over 500 members and a rally is planned for Thursday evening.

Among his supporters are Kate and Ian Whitfield, who own The Chip Shop in Haddonfield where the youth has worked part-time for a year. “I was absolutely shocked and heartbroken for Timmy,” said Kate Whitfield. “He’s an amazing kid and we’re lucky to have him working with us.”

Timothy Cook wants to make one thing clear. “This isn’t about race or Black lives,” said the teen, “it’s about Woodlynne. I’m the son of a councilman that they hate.” Of the charges against him, he said: “There’s no reason for me to fight a cop. I’m not a violent person … I’m a middle child!”

The Marines told Cook he will have to re-enlist unless his case is resolved by Aug. 19.

According to Jennifer Sellitti, Director of Training and Communications for the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, the Cooks could be waiting months for a court date. Because of the pandemic, only a few court proceedings have been held using Zoom and other video platforms. She estimates that hundreds of defendants are affected, and “all these people sitting in jail will be first in line for their trials … if you’re out, it’s going to be a long time before your case is resolved.”

If the Cooks’ situation isn’t a case of bias, Philadelphia attorney Patrick Geckle would call it an argument for police reform. He specializes in cases of police brutality and false arrest.

“It’s just another example of terribly over-aggressive policing,” said Geckle, who believes that Officer Feliciano should have “deferred to his partner” because of the feud. “None of this should have happened. The officer made no effort to try to de-escalate the situation.”

Timothy Cook agrees. “There were so many avenues that could have been taken,” he said. “They could have taken Tracy out and talked to her.” In the past two weeks, the youth has been offered a deal by prosecutors; if he writes a 1,000-word essay on making good decisions, does five hours of community service, and accepts three months probation, his record will be expunged.

The younger Cook can’t bring himself to do it. “I write essays all the time for AP English,” he said, “and community service? I do those things anyway. Three months’ probation? Not a problem, I’ve been good for 17 years! But my number one pet peeve is being blamed for things I didn’t do, it’s just not right.”

For Timothy, joining the Marines is a chance to see the world and get a college education.

“Now I’m stuck in the freaking mix,” he said. “Half a dozen police cars and an ambulance come in the middle of the night because someone got her Instagram taken away.”