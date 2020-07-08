He told the city council about a time when Bartlett responded to a call as Frontino and his brother were kicked out of a bar. He said Bartlett used excessive force while his brother was handcuffed.

“I broke down. I started screaming. I was crying. I didn’t know what to do,” Frontino said. “Because at this point, my brother, who I love, is on the ground screaming and pleading for the officer to get off of him, because he’s got his knees so far into his shoulder blades that it was even cutting off his breathing.”

Things reached a breaking point in May. A video surfaced of Bartlett and another officer, Patrolman Matthew Gustin, making an arrest on May 5. It showed what appears to be Bartlett macing the arrestee, Matthew Confer, 25, after he was already handcuffed and in the back of a police car.

But the police affidavit said as Bartlett and Gustin moved Confer into the patrol vehicle, Confer “continued to kick at” the officers and that the mace was used to stop his aggression.

Brian Chapman, 33, thought that didn’t add up. His partner Katie Boser, 31, filmed the incident from their home across the street from the arrest.

“I read that report and I go, ‘Well, you know, clearly, whatever they tried to portray happened didn’t exactly happen,’” he said. “And it was obvious to me.”

‘Explode the situation’

Chapman and Boser said they found the discrepancies between what they caught on video and what’s written in the police report questionable. They filed a police misconduct complaint and released the video online, which prompted a community-wide discussion.

Both officers were put on administrative leave with pay while the city investigates. Bartlett declined to comment before the inquiry concludes.

Chapman, who works in sales, said by asking questions about police conduct, he and Boser were seen as biased against the police.

“I don’t have the insight of what they do. I don’t have the body cam footage that the proper officials have reviewed, but I mean, I’d be damned if they just shrugged it off, and then I’m going to get harassed for this,” he said.

Boser, who runs a photography studio in town, believes the matter is being taken more seriously than it would have in the past for a confluence of factors, including the video evidence and the raised national awareness of police brutality.

She said, “without a doubt,” George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis “really did explode the situation, because a lot of other people are like, ‘Well yeah, this is a problem.’ Everything that has taken place in those couple weeks have just aligned.”

Jake Mott said this latest incident should be the last straw for Bartlett.

“It’s really easy for me, from a small town, to look at each individual officer and say, ‘Hey, not all these people are bad, but this one right here is,’” he said.

Mott started a petition online to get Bartlett fired. More than 2,200 people have signed it so far. The Frontino brothers, Chapman and Boser were among them.

He said the issue is not a political debate, but rather a concrete demand that people are getting behind, no matter how they feel about policing in general.

Former Bradford Mayor Tom Riel said he shares that sentiment.

“I 100% back the blue,” Riel said. “I raised piles of money to help our local police department, but when a police officer screws up, they need to be held accountable just like anybody else.”

Riel has faced criticism for not doing more to discipline Bartlett during the 12 years he was mayor. Similar to the national outcry, he said police union protections make that difficult and he regrets not pushing harder.

“He claimed he was changed, and he wasn’t like that anymore. Clearly that was not true, ‘cause, look where we’re at today,” Riel said.