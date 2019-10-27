Win an iPhone:

Donate now for a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro.

Donate now

Down the Shore

Police: Suspected heroin found in child’s bag after Shore trunk-or-treat event

Middle Township Police Department says a parent found a bag of suspected heroin while checking a child’s candy bag. (Public domain image)

Middle Township Police Department says a parent found a bag of suspected heroin while checking a child’s candy bag. (Public domain image)

Authorities in a Cape May County municipality are reminding parents to check their children’s candy bags after a shocking discovery on Friday.

In a release, the Middle Township Police Department says a parent found a bag of suspected heroin while checking a child’s candy bag.

The child attended a trunk-or-treat event at the Family Success Center in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, authorities said.

Police say it is the only reported incident as of Saturday and that it is under investigation.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate