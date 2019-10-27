Police: Suspected heroin found in child’s bag after Shore trunk-or-treat event

Authorities in a Cape May County municipality are reminding parents to check their children’s candy bags after a shocking discovery on Friday.

In a release, the Middle Township Police Department says a parent found a bag of suspected heroin while checking a child’s candy bag.

The child attended a trunk-or-treat event at the Family Success Center in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, authorities said.

Police say it is the only reported incident as of Saturday and that it is under investigation.