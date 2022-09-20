Climate change in Pa.: More storm-driven power outages possible, analysis says

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

A new report shows extreme weather is responsible for most power outages across the country in the last two decades.

As climate change increases the chance of severe storms, outages could become more frequent if utilities don’t act to harden the electric grid.

The report from Climate Central found that 83 percent of reported outages between 2000 and 2021 happened because of weather events.

The group looked at more than 1,500 major outages reported to the federal government. A major outage affects at least 50,000 customers.

Pennsylvania ranked fifth in the country in weather-related outages, with 82 over the last 22 years.

Severe weather such as high winds, rain, and thunderstorms caused almost 6 in 10 weather-related outages.

Climate Central meteorologist Lauren Casey said a warming atmosphere becomes less stable, allowing thunderstorms to develop.

“We’re putting more moisture into the atmosphere as well, which can also serve to strengthen or sort of ‘kick off’ thunderstorm activity,” Casey said.