Gilford’s method of analysis is detailed in “Human-caused ocean warming has intensified recent hurricanes,” which was published this month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Research: Climate.

Attribution science is relatively new but refers to the ability to determine the level to which climate change has influenced extreme weather. Gilford refers to his analysis in this study as “potential intensity theory,” which imagines hurricanes as an engine, and looks at whether and how much more “fuel” is a contributing factor.

For example, Gilford said his data and modeling showed that Category 3 Hurricane Rafael, which knocked out power in Cuba, would have been a Category 1 hurricane without the warming impact of climate change.

“I think the way they’ve done it is solid and makes valid scientific sense,” said Jill Trepanier, chair of the department of geography and anthropology at Louisiana State University, where she specializes in hurricane climatology. “It relates to the observational analysis that we see related to tropical cyclones. They are rapidly intensifying at higher rates than they used to.”

Trepanier said one of the biggest concerns for any attribution study is all the other “pieces of the puzzle” that impact the hurricanes one way or another, regardless of global warming.

For example, our typical hurricane season includes seasonal variations and may be influenced by El Niño or La Niña and other “puzzle pieces.”

“No matter what, you’re going to have tropical cyclones on a planet like ours because we have some places that are really warm, like the tropics, and then those that aren’t like the poles,” said Trepanier. “So energy has to transfer somehow.”

An attributional study like this one works to tease out those factors to hone in on the actual impact of human-caused climate change, she said, but it’s not easy.

Trepanier said the most important aspect of this study is its ability to communicate the need to both individuals and local governments to prepare for more extreme weather, especially in places that have not experienced it in the past. She said Hurricane Helene’s devastation on the mountain communities in and around Asheville, N.C., is a prime example.

“I think we need to build and prepare for what’s coming,” Trepanier said. “Somebody might now have argumentative power to get that funding to build a new and improved levee structure or protective devices to protect their city or their community.”

She said the earth itself has a system for regulation, but how humans will fare is an open question.

“We have to stop building right along the coastlines,” she said. “We have to be mindful of higher quality building patterns. We need large systematic changes that very few people have a lot of control over.”

But she said individuals, by knowing these can strike and strike harder, can prepare by creating things like hurricane kits.