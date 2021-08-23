Climate activists set their sights on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission

Pennsylvania climate activists have set their sights on the state’s utility regulator.

The interfaith group POWER wants Gov. Tom Wolf to appoint new members of the Public Utility Commission who are dedicated to climate justice and ending environmental racism. They say they’ve met with Gov. Wolf and put out a call for candidates as part of an effort to reform the PUC and increase the use of renewable energy.

“This is an issue that can seem technical and obscure and distant, but it actually affects our daily lives,” said Rabbi Julie Greenberg, climate justice director for POWER. “Where does our energy come from, and what is it doing to the air and the water and the earth which you need to live?”

PUC members serve five-year terms and earn about $155,000 in salary. The commissioners are served by more than 500 employees, including attorneys, engineers, economists, and safety inspectors. The agency regulates more than 7,000 entities, including water, sewer, electric, and gas utilities, as well as telecommunications. It is also responsible for natural gas pipeline safety, railroad crossings, and taxi and limousine service.