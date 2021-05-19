The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia celebrated the 25th anniversary of its fetal medicine program in 2020. Now, with the help of a $25 million donation from the Wood family — founders of the chain of Wawa stores — CHOP has announced the establishment of the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment.

“Supporting the mission of CHOP has long been a part of the Wood family and Wawa DNA, and we are sincerely honored to continue supporting the hospital’s mission through the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment,” Richard D. Wood Jr., chairperson emeritus of Wawa, said in a statement.

The Wood family has had ties to CHOP since the hospital was founded in 1855: Dr. George Bacon Wood was among the signers of CHOP’s articles of incorporation as the first children’s hospital in the United States.