Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Last month Union County prosecutors charged 19-year-old Elizabeth resident Dakeem Stockling with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The charges arose from an investigation that began in March, and allege that Stockling posted explicit images of a minor to Instagram in January and possessed or viewed other explicit images of minors on the social media platform since then.

It came amid a recent surge of tips related to online sex crimes against children that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted millions of people to stay home from work or school and conduct much of their lives online.

The New Jersey State Police saw a 213% increase in tips between March 1 and May 23 of this year compared to the same period last year. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office received 29 tips in April, up from just 17 during the same month last year — a 70% increase.

“We will see upward trends whenever people are home more often — summer vacations, for example,” said Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo.

“But this is different in that everyone is home,” she said.

State Police Lt. John Pizzuro, commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said more children are being victimized, but not to the degree that the increase in tips may indicate. Social media companies are reporting more questionable content to police and viral videos of potential crimes spur dozens or hundreds of tips about the same incident, he said.

Pizzuro estimated that online crimes against children in New Jersey have increased 25%-50% during the pandemic, but he said it would be months before those investigations come to fruition.