State troopers rescue 6 after boat capsizes in dangerous Jersey Shore canal

A Point Pleasant Borough Fire Rescue boat in the Point Pleasant Canal in 2016. (Courtesy of Kim Ormsby/Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75)

Two state troopers rescued six people after a boat capsized in a dangerous Jersey Shore canal, officials say.

Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau station in Point Pleasant were called to the Point Pleasant Canal shortly before 6 p.m. last Friday on a report of a capsized 23-foot boat with numerous people in the water, according to a New Jersey State Police news release.

According to police, Staff Sgt. Paul Rodemann and Tpr. Ryan Koehler arrived on the scene and found five victims struggling to stay afloat and discovered that a sixth person was still under the water.

As the troopers prepared to enter the water to locate the missing person, the victim emerged from underneath the capsized boat. All were then transported back to land for a medical evaluation. No injuries were reported.

“The troopers’ quick and timely response led to the rescue, but this incident could have quickly become a tragedy due to the fact that none of the boat’s occupants were wearing personal flotation devices,” the news release said.

The narrow Point Pleasant Canal, which connects the Manasquan River and Barnegat Bay, is notorious for its strong currents.

