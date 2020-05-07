When it comes to reporting child abuse, people who work as teachers, health care workers among other professions are required to report to authorities if they see evidence that a child is being abused.

But with schools closed for an extended period of time as part of stay-at-home orders, teachers are no longer in frequent contact with their students. It’s much harder to see signs of abuse.

That’s concerning for Patricia Dailey Lewis, executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

“From the numbers, we know that we don’t have a situation where everyone is happily gathered at home and all child abuse has stopped,” Lewis said.

She said calls to the state’s child abuse hotline dropped more than 50% since stay-at-home orders started.

“For many children, the safest they are is when they’re at school,” Lewis said. “They are generally much safer at school and at youth serving organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs then some of them are at home.”

In non-coronavirus times, the foundation provides training for teachers and others who work closely with children on how to identify signs of abuse. Now, they’re developing training material to help teachers see those signs during virtual meetings with students via video conference applications like Zoom.

One recent caller to the abuse hotline reported a 7-year-old student was attending a Zoom meeting in the dark. When the teacher asked the student to turn on the lights, he said the lights had to be off when his parents weren’t at home.

“That call to the hotline will help put them and those children in a safer place,” Lewis said. “It will help get them what they need to make sure their children are cared for while they work.”