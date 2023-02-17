Chiefs fans raise thousands for Jason Kelce’s Be Philly Foundation after Super Bowl 57
It was all brotherly love between Travis and Jason Kelce in Super Bowl 57.
But since their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles, Chiefs fans have been showing some love themselves by supporting Jason Kelce’s (Be) Philly Foundation.
The foundation was created in October 2022 and helps fund programs that directly improve the lives of Philadelphia’s youth.
Kelce’s initial goal was to raise $100,000, and boy has he succeeded.
One day after the Super Bowl, the Twitter account Chiefs Kingdom Memes posted the call to action: “Chiefs fans, let’s celebrate this win and thank our strongest connection to the Eagles via the Kelce bros. Jason launched his charity in Oct. 2022 with a goal of $100,000. Currently, it’s $9,961.20. Let’s do this.”
The account urged fans to donate $14.90 — $6.20 since Jason wears #62, and $8.70 since Travis wears #87.
And since the Feb. 13 posting, Chiefs fans have surged the donation total to more than $133,000.
Jason expressed his gratitude on Instagram Thursday saying, “Although it really sucks that we lost the Super Bowl, it has humbled me greatly to see the support that my foundation, (Be)Philly, has gotten in the last 48 hours. Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have now exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.”
One hundred percent of the donations go towards funding selected programs in Philadelphia.
