Bradford believes the Philadelphia Eagles’ success this season has been meaningful to Philadelphia youth.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization are “innovation leaders on and off the field,” according to their 2020-2021 impact report. Their effect can be seen via toy drives, food drives, as well as charity and school events. The players engage throughout the region.

“Jalen Hurts sat down with us, talked to us, and ate with us,” said Rafi Stevenson, an 11th grade student at Roxborough High School. “And that meant something.”

Stevenson, a football player himself, had a chance to meet the Eagles quarterback when he visited the school last December to show solidarity, after the fatal shooting of the Roxborough football player in September.

Other Roxborough football players told WHYY News that the engagement the Philadelphia Eagles have with the city is not only exciting but inspiring, especially with tragic events that have transpired across the city.

“Seeing them give back to the community is a big step for the youth.” said Timaj Bowman, an 11th grader at Roxborough.

This success of the bird’s best has reached beyond high school athletes, as younger fans are also being inspired.

Philly Arts Center, an after-school program with studios around Philadelphia, held an arts and crafts pep rally earlier this week for students to show off their Eagles pride with green paint and glitter.

Carter, a first grader, dressed in his Devonta Smith jersey, explained his creation while launching paper footballs through the air.

“We’re making chains, confetti, and goalposts,” he said.