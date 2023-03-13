Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says he’ll be back with the Birds next season

"Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me," Kelce wrote on social media.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 13, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

File photo: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. (Stanley Weaver Mendez/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says he’ll be spending another season with the Birds.

He took to social media on Monday to make the big announcement.

Kelce writes:

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season.

Related Content

After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.

Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t [expletive] done yet!”

Kelce, 35, has mulled retirement during each of the past several offseasons, deciding each time that he wanted to continue playing.

He’s played 12 seasons — all with the Eagles.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate