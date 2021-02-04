This week marks the beginning of Black History Month, which takes on special resonance this year after the racial justice protests of 2020.

Philadelphia International Records is also celebrating 50 years with new box sets on the way and Lunar New Year celebrations are going orchestral.

Vivid history

Mural Arts Philadelphia is offering a Black History Month tour through Center City, providing attendees with a colorful history of African Americans immortalized by artists. Hosted by an informed guide, the walking tour will take you past each mural and tell you the story of the people who inspired it and the artists who created it. If you can’t make it in person, there’s also a virtual tour, available through Mural Arts’ website.

Black History Walking Tour

Sunday, Feb. 7 and Sunday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

Tours start at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

Lenfest Plaza, 118-128 N. Broad St.

$24

Virtual tour, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m.

$15

More to celebrate

The Smith Playground hosts a Black History Month celebration called “Leaders and Legends of North Philadelphia.” Their kickoff “Opening Day Hooray” event is on Saturday, Feb. 6. The exhibit showcases 12 African American leaders in the arts, business, politics, education, and more who hail from North Philly. The displays include background information and a “Quiz for Kids” that parents can use to guide their children to find out more about each individual. The Arts Council of Princeton is also celebrating Black History Month with a workshop, public art installation and its “Legends of the Arts” exhibit that runs through March. Former Philadelphia residents Paul Robeson, The Supremes, and Lena Horne are included. Additionally, The African American Museum in Philadelphia remains closed but is offering a multitude of virtual activities this month. The Kimmel Center and the Museum of the American Revolution also have month-long Black history programming scheduled both in-person and virtually.

International music

When Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff founded Philadelphia International Records 50 years ago, they couldn’t have imagined the success the label would become. The lush, orchestral “sound of Philadelphia” would change music and create stars out of Teddy Pendergrass, Patti Labelle, The O’Jays, Phyllis Hyman, McFadden & Whitehead and more. Now the duo, and the timeless music they made, is being celebrated in the way that makes the most sense considering their legacy – with multiple re-releases. Vinyl Me Please will issue a box set this year and Legacy Recordings, along with Snapper Music-United Souls will release multiple, limited-edition 8-CD sets that include a poster, a hardcover book, an exclusive 12” single, and a numbered certificate. You can find the latest release updates at the official Philadelphia International Records site here and follow Gamble’s Instagram page below.