Cats can get coronavirus. How worried should you be?

That means cat owners should just follow social distancing guidelines, and keep themselves free of the virus, and their cats will be fine, Rankin said. We can still play with our cats at home, snuggle with them, and pet them, as long as we wash our hands afterward — which, she said, we should be doing anyway. Feral cats most likely will not let people pet them regardless.

At the end of the Science article, the researchers refer to another article, which has yet to be peer-reviewed and published, about a study involving blood tests on some cats in Wuhan, China, before the outbreak and some cats after the outbreak. The study found that 15% of the cats tested afterward had antibodies for the coronavirus in their blood, and thus had come in contact with the virus. The researchers cite these findings, and their own, to say that scientists should consider testing cats for COVID-19 “as an adjunct to elimination of COVID-19 in humans.”

Rankin said the scientific evidence does not suggest we need to go there.

“Should my diagnostic lab at Penn Vet be testing cats for presence of this virus, or for antibodies that show me that they’ve been exposed, when there’s a hospital right down the street that needs those tests for sick humans?” she asked.

That’s an ethical question the veterinarians are talking about, Rankin said, but “just because the virus can infect cats doesn’t mean it will, and just because we can test for the presence of the virus in animals doesn’t mean we should.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture do not recommend routinely testing animals for COVID-19 at this point. Some animal diagnostic labs have developed tests for animals that are similar to the one for humans.

On Wednesday, a World Health Organization epidemiologist announced that the agency is working with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health to look more in depth into COVID-19 in pets.

Some veterinarians are taking extra precautions around cats, since the tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive.

Jennifer Jones, a vet who owns three clinics in Philadelphia, said her team talked to the veterinarians at the Philadelphia Zoo, and they now wear face shields and gowns when working with cats, in addition to face masks and gloves.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jones has also set up outdoor waiting areas, so people can drop off their pets while following social distancing guidelines.