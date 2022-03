Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

Some of Giroux’s other finest moments include:

— Best in the World. Giroux flattened Sidney Crosby only five seconds into the game, buried his sixth goal of the series past Marc-Andre Fleury 27 seconds later and led the Flyers to a clinching Game 6 playoff victory over Pittsburgh in 2012. He gestured toward the crowd and slammed the glass in celebration after his goal, firing up 20,000 fans and delivering on the hype of former coach Peter Laviolette’s claim that Giroux was the “best player in the world.”

— Game 3. With the Flyers down 0-2 to Chicago in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, Giroux delivered in the clutch in a must-win game. He scored 5:59 into overtime to give the Flyers a 4-3 victory. “He was smiling all day, came to the arena and had a great game. Talented kid,” Laviolette said.

— Hat Trick. Giroux’s first career hat trick in the regular season helped the Flyers clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the 2012 season. He finished with 34 goals and 102 points, the only time he topped 100 points in his career.

— Cold Outside. The Flyers packed nearly 70,000 fans inside the NFL stadium across the street for a 2019 outdoor game against the Penguins. Down two goals in the third period, the Flyers scored twice in the waning minutes and Giroux had the winner 1:59 into overtime, sending what was left of the sellout crowd into a frenzy.

“I think maybe it took me a little while to understand what it is to play in Philly,” Giroux said. “I got to figure it out and understand how they are. They’re absolutely nuts. Their passion, how they want to win. You have to respect the way they think, the way they act.”

A first-round pick in the 2006 draft, Giroux joins Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup champion Bobby Clarke as the only players to reach 1,000 games entirely with the Flyers. Giroux made his debut on Feb. 19, 2008, scored his first goal on Jan. 27, 2009, and was named captain on Jan. 15, 2013.

He has done pretty much all except lead the Flyers to a championship.

“That is completely unfair to place it on G that we don’t have a Stanley Cup,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said Wednesday. “Hopefully that moment does come for him, where he is a Stanley Cup winner.”

But where? Giroux will have to waive his no-movement clause that was part of his $66.2 million, eight-year contract.

There were reasons beyond his 1,000th game milestone for the Flyers to wait before trading Giroux. Because of how the NHL salary cap works, teams can accumulate space daily and afford more on deadline day than weeks earlier. On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche, which have been linked to Giroux, made a trade to save $1.275 million in cap space and still have the picks and prospects to facilitate a deal with Philadelphia.

“I mean, the love for the game is still there,” Giroux said.

So is his love for Philly.

But he’d surely appreciate hoisting a Stanley Cup this season just a little more.