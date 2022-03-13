Champs again: Villanova tops Creighton to win Big East title

Gillespie, who had knee surgery during last season’s Big East Tournament and watched postseason games from the stands, led the second-seeded Wildcats (26-7) with 17 points and Moore had 16 on a night when points were tough to come by until the furious final minutes.

Kalkbrenner scored 19 but the fourth-seeded Bluejays (22-11) again left MSG empty-handed. Creighton has lost in all four trips to the Big East championship game, including 2014, 2017, and last season to Georgetown.

The winner was going to come down to whichever team could make a few shots in succession after a dreary start to the game. The Bluejays got going first when Alex O’Connell hit a 3 for a 41-39 lead and waved his arms to cheering fans down the court. Kalkbrenner dunked and unleashed a guttural yell as he ran to midcourt and was mobbed by teammates.

Gillespie, a fifth-year senior, was the one who bailed out the Wildcats.

“It’s really all I can think about, is how grateful I am to be with these guys again,” he said.

It started to become clear with each clang why Creighton can’t win the big one in New York. The Bluejays missed all 13 3-point attempts in the first half. O’Connell was the worst offender; he went 0 for 5. And the 3 was in Trey Alexander’s name only — he missed three. Creighton even missed two of its four free-throw attempts.

These were not the same Bluejays who outscored top-seeded Providence 31-2 in about 10 1/2 minutes during a 27-point rout a night earlier in the semifinals. Creighton shot 32% on 3s this season. That percentage, any percentage above 0, would have given the Bluejays the lead at halftime.

“We just had a night where nobody could make one. And we still had a chance to win,” coach Greg McDermott said.

Villanova missed 11 of 13 3-pointers and only led 19-18 — not a misprint — at the break.

The Bluejays, picked eighth in the Big East preseason poll with no starters back from last year’s Sweet 16 squad, missed 26 of 29 3-pointers. The Wildcats went only 8 of 32.

But one player hit the only two anyone will remember.

“At the end we got Gillespied,” McDermott said.