Wright said his decision to step down came as the result of not having the same competitive edge he once did.

“We always ask our players: ‘You’re either 100 percent in or you’re against us,’” he said. “We couldn’t ask the players, ‘you got to give 100 percent,’ and I’m giving 70 percent. So, I just knew it was the right time.”

He informed school leaders at the end of the regular season and asked them to keep it quiet until the end of March Madness. Little did any of them know the team would make its fourth trip to the national semifinals under Wright.

Much of this year’s national college basketball coverage was focused on long-time Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season before retiring. Although not as long tenured as Krzyzewski, Wright was secretly going through similar emotions in his final games as Wildcats head coach. He was even asked about it as both Duke and Nova headed to the Final Four.

“What do you think Mike Krzyzewski’s thinking about? This is his last game,” Wright said he was asked.

“I’m thinking, I know exactly what he’s thinking about,” Wright said.