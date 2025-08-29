According to the report, two additional calls targeted the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 25, analysts believe the same group targeted at least six more colleges – the University of Arkansas, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, University of Maine, University of New Hampshire, and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Action News spoke with Rob D’Ovidio, a cybersecurity expert at Drexel University, about how these swatting calls are done.

“They’re using a voiceover IP service, like Google Voice, in this case. And then what they usually do is they usually try to get a hacked account. So they use someone else’s account to throw the attention on that person,” he explained. “They’ll layer that with a VPN to hide their location in the network.”

D’Ovidio said this method makes it challenging for a call center to pinpoint the caller’s IP address in order to figure out where the call originated.

He said, “It makes it very difficult for law enforcement to catch someone like this.”

The report states these swatting cases can provide notoriety to groups on the dark web, “boost their reputation, attract larger audiences, and generate revenue for group members.”

Analysts said the group likely responsible for these calls is best known for the arrest of three of its former members who were charged in May 2024 with threatening a variety of facilities in several states, including Delaware, New York and Ohio.

“This particular subgroup is all about chaos, and mayhem, and causing damage and destruction,” D’Ovidio said. “We’re not talking about a bunch of kids playing pranks here. These are serious crimes that these individuals are committing.”