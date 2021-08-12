There are festivals galore this weekend for varying interests as well as the chance to get tix to the upcoming Fringe Fest kicking off in September.

Black Quantum Futurists and their film “Write No History” are the basis of a multimedia art installation at Fairmont Park’s Hatfield House. With the assistance of filmmaker Bob Sweeney, the film highlights the Temporal Disruptors, a secret society of Black scientists, writers and healers. Using artifacts, objects, videos and sounds, Hatfield House becomes a place evocative of past, present and future.

What : Multimedia exhibit

: Multimedia exhibit Where : Hatfield House, 3201 W. Girard Ave.

: Hatfield House, 3201 W. Girard Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Sep. 19, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Sep. 19, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

The annual festival at the Academy of Natural Sciences includes some online programming this year, as well as bug-related programming at the museum. Entomologists will be on hand to host shows in the auditorium, there will be live bug displays and showings of “Bugs of the Big Screen.” There’s also the Roach Race 500, and several other opportunities to interact with and learn from the bug world and those who study it.