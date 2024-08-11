From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fancy some mealworm applesauce? Or some chocolate chirp cookies?

The 17th annual Bug Fest this weekend at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences is serving up all that and more. Cajun Bug Chef Zack Lemann returned this year to dish out more of his creative cuisines.

Lemann’s spread on Saturday included sweet cicadas shish kabobs and dragonfly hors d’oeuvres. The entomologist from Audubon Nature Institute in Louisiana said he enjoys coming to Bug Fest in Philly.

“They have their entomologists here, but they’ve also got so many different members of this community that have involvement with insects, whether it’s artists who are making beautiful home decor that’s bug themed, to gardeners who want to attract insects,” he said. “So, aside from the fact that Philadelphia is a cool town, it’s really nice that the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University is devoting this weekend to what we call the little things that run the planet.”

Six-year-old Marlena Dinozo ate the sweet cicadas shish kabobs and said she liked them. The taste is similar to shrimp, which her mom said is one of her favorite dishes.

“It was sweet,” Dinozo said.

Asked if she’d eat more food made of insects, she said she would eat a little bit more.