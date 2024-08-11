‘Creepy crawlies’ fiesta: Philly’s Bug Fest returns
The annual celebration includes all things insect-related. This year, certain events will include American Sign Language translations.
Fancy some mealworm applesauce? Or some chocolate chirp cookies?
The 17th annual Bug Fest this weekend at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences is serving up all that and more. Cajun Bug Chef Zack Lemann returned this year to dish out more of his creative cuisines.
Lemann’s spread on Saturday included sweet cicadas shish kabobs and dragonfly hors d’oeuvres. The entomologist from Audubon Nature Institute in Louisiana said he enjoys coming to Bug Fest in Philly.
“They have their entomologists here, but they’ve also got so many different members of this community that have involvement with insects, whether it’s artists who are making beautiful home decor that’s bug themed, to gardeners who want to attract insects,” he said. “So, aside from the fact that Philadelphia is a cool town, it’s really nice that the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University is devoting this weekend to what we call the little things that run the planet.”
Six-year-old Marlena Dinozo ate the sweet cicadas shish kabobs and said she liked them. The taste is similar to shrimp, which her mom said is one of her favorite dishes.
“It was sweet,” Dinozo said.
Asked if she’d eat more food made of insects, she said she would eat a little bit more.
Apart from bug related cuisine, Bug Fest attendees got to experience roach races, live bug displays and hands-on education stations. They also got to make crafts and participate in guided outdoor bug walks.
Anwar Abdul-Qawi, animal programs manager at the museum, said the annual celebration highlights the amazing world of invertebrates. It’s his favorite festival, Abdul-Qawi said, admitting to being a bit biased.
“I’m a huge fan of the world of bugs,” he said. “Bugs do so much good for the environment. They’re excellent recyclers. They get rid of pests, they clean, they pollinate, they do so much good for us.”
“Unfortunately, they have such a bad reputation. People aren’t huge fans of them,” he added
He said his favorite bug is a praying mantis.
“I come from a martial arts background,” Abdul-Qawi said. “I don’t practice anymore, but my dad is actually a martial arts instructor. And my favorite fighting style was always the mantis. I always thought it was a really cool style. So for some time in my youth, I practiced that style, and I kind of had that connection with that bug in my father, because it was something that we just loved and cherished. And I just thought they were really cool bugs.”
Abdul-Qawi said that the festival attracts hundreds of people every year.
“They loved the spectacle. They loved seeing all the bugs. They loved hearing about them,” he said. “They loved hearing the scientists talk. They loved seeing people eat them, go see them cook and stuff like that.”
Minneapolis resident Katie Groven was at Bug Fest Saturday with her husband and daughters, Mia and Hazel. The family was visiting the Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches and killing time before heading to the airport.
Groven said they were excited about the festival because Hazel was the family “bug catcher.”
“She is our in-home spider catcher and bug catcher,” she said. “So, if there’s a bug where it’s not supposed to be, she will catch it and get it outside. She loves the creepy crawlies.”
Bug Fest runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.
