Preserving seeds as cultural heritage

WHYY’s Maiken Scott will moderate a discussion on ethnobotanical practices at the Academy of Natural Sciences on Thursday night.

prints of leaves on display

''Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences (Courtesy Ryan Strand Greenberg)

Across Philadelphia, community gardeners and farmers are preserving seeds and plants that reflect the cultural heritage of residents from the Philippines, Burma, Puerto Rico, Vietnam and the African Diaspora.

Thursday evening, WHYY’s Maiken Scott will moderate a discussion about ethnobotanical practices at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences.

Scientists, community gardeners and urban farmers will discuss their work to preserve culturally important plants and practices that have been in place for generations.

The event is tied to the Academy’s “Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds in Philadelphia” exhibit. The exhibit highlights the relationship between people and plants — including agricultural, cultural, religious and medical practices.

  • inside the exhibit
    ''Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences (Courtesy Ryan Strand Greenberg)
  • a piece of art at the exhibit
    ''Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences (Courtesy Ryan Strand Greenberg)
  • People posing at the exhibit
    ''Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds'' at the Academy of Natural Sciences (Courtesy Ryan Strand Greenberg)

“I’m hoping that attendants who come understand that in Philadelphia there are people who are working in gardens, and farms large and small, to preserve their histories, and that people can participate in that,” said Ryan Strand Greenberg, senior director of creative development and partnerships at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

“[And] if you want to make your traditional foods or medicines, this is an access point for you,”

Greenberg co-organized the exhibit with the organization Truelove Seeds.

“My hope is that people leave with a deep understanding of the importance of the plants and the importance of the work that scientists and community members are doing to preserve the histories of these plants,” he said.

Before the panel discussions, attendees can take part in a food demonstration and collect culturally significant seeds.

