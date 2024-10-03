From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Across Philadelphia, community gardeners and farmers are preserving seeds and plants that reflect the cultural heritage of residents from the Philippines, Burma, Puerto Rico, Vietnam and the African Diaspora.

Thursday evening, WHYY’s Maiken Scott will moderate a discussion about ethnobotanical practices at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences.

Scientists, community gardeners and urban farmers will discuss their work to preserve culturally important plants and practices that have been in place for generations.

The event is tied to the Academy’s “Heirloom Plants: Ancestral Seeds in Philadelphia” exhibit. The exhibit highlights the relationship between people and plants — including agricultural, cultural, religious and medical practices.