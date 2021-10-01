Donate

    Planting Seeds, Feeding Souls

    Air Date: October 1, 2021

    This week we look at a community garden that’s helping to foster friendships, plus two organizations that are making sure food is available to those who need it.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate