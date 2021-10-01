Planting Seeds, Feeding Souls
This week we look at a community garden that’s helping to foster friendships, plus two organizations that are making sure food is available to those who need it.
Marketplace focuses on the latest business news both nationally and internationally, the global economy, and wider events linked to the financial markets. It is noted for its accessible coverage of business, economics and personal finance.
This week we look at a community garden that’s helping to foster friendships, plus two organizations that are making sure food is available to those who need it.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal