‘Act like everything’s fine’: What it was like to work at the Philadelphia Insectarium

Once known for its impressive butterfly pavilion and collection of tarantulas, lizards, and other creatures, the Philadelphia Insectarium closed after three decades this summer.

When creditors showed up to evict the organization from its Northeast Philly location, they found the building in shambles, with smashed toilets, broken glass, and dead insects everywhere. The remaining animals had been relocated to a wildlife sanctuary, and its former staff members were disgruntled.

News of the dramatic closing took many of the insectarium’s fans and frequent visitors by surprise. David Dlugosz lives very close to the Insectarium, and recalled taking his children there several times over the years. He said his son liked how interactive the education staff made it.

“The workers would take out the insects and show it to him close up, like, ‘Do you want to touch it? Do you want to hold it?’ … they went the extra mile to engage the kids.”

He said when he heard about the insectarium’s troubles, he felt for the employees.

“They did great work … they’re the ones that made it a landmark in the community.”

Conversations with former staffers and people close to the museum reveal that trouble had been brewing for years. Former staff say under the leadership of CEO John Cambridge, the museum suffered from a lack of resources for animal care and staff training.

“Rather than it being … this place where science happens … it really just kind of felt like John’s vanity project that he did not closely manage well,” former employee Nick Clark said.

When the insectarium was evicted in June after not making mortgage payments for years, it owed close to a million dollars. It had a long history of code violations, and was embroiled in several ongoing lawsuits — perhaps the most serious one involves the death of a visitor.

In December 2019, a museum guest tripped and fell in one of the bathrooms, over a little bump in the floor. The visitor tripped, fell, and fractured his spine.

He later died. His family filed suit against the insectarium, alleging that the accident was due to Cambridge’s “carelessness and negligence.”

They also filed suit against the organization which had organized the museum visit, Community Explorers Day Services, which works with people with developmental disabilities. The lawsuit is still pending. Community Explorers Day Services declined to comment due to the ongoing lawsuit.

That bump in the bathroom floor was apparently not an outlier. City records show 51 violations in the property’s history, including for making modifications to the exterior without proper permits, violating fire code, and using the museum for private parties without being approved as an event space, according to Shemeka Moore, communications director of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections. L&I inspected the property in October 2022 after the police complained about a private party involving known gang members, Moore added.

The building condition was only the tip of the iceberg, according to four former employees, who said they were not given the resources to properly care for the animals.

Clark started working in the Insectarium’s animal care department in 2022. He did not have a degree in biology, but he had worked at a few pet stores, and he says that alone made him the employee with the most experience in animal care.

“It was really like a ragtag group of people just kind of struggling to get by and make it work,” Clark says.

He says there was no system for logging how the animals were doing, and there were no written instructions for how to take care of them. That was a problem when it came to animals that he had not taken care of before.

“I was either … Googling it like while I’m there and trying to gather information or I would take notes of … the different things … care requirements that I had to learn, feeding for different animals, write that down, and then kind of go do research on my own, ” he recalled.

He described ongoing staff shortages.

“For the majority of the time that I worked there, I would have been kind of the only person for the day scheduled to do animal care.”

Clark said that either Cambridge, the insectarium’s CEO, would say the museum did not have enough money and lay people off, or people would object to the way Cambridge managed the place and quit.