The jury has found former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian not guilty on all charges resulting from his role in a deadly 2015 train derailment.

The eight women and four men deliberated for less than 90 minutes before coming to their verdict Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the jury panel had to start deliberations over after one juror dropped out due to a death in the family.

It is the latest chapter in a long saga to assign blame for what happened when Amtrak 188 jumped the rails near Frankford Junction, just after 9:20 p.m. on May 12. Eight people died, and 185 were rushed to the hospital.

Bostian, the sole engineer onboard, had accelerated his train to 106 mph just before entering the curve and braking, when the speed limit for that stretch of track was 50 mph.

Following the not guilty verdict, Bostian declined to speak but did get emotional leaving the courthouse.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigated the accident, and determined in a 2016 report that “the most likely reason” Bostian failed to slow down is that he thought he was just beyond the curve, where the speed limit increases to 110 mph.

He lost his “situational awareness” because he was distracted by radio reports of rocks or bullets hitting nearby trains, the report continued. The NTSB also found physical changes such as an automatic braking system called positive train control, and stronger windows on passenger cars, could have saved lives or averted the disaster completely.

Amtrak admitted fault, and paid out $265 million to victims and their families.