‘Human’ error or ‘knowing’ recklessness? Jury to decide Amtrak engineer’s fate

The ensuing derailment killed eight people and sent nearly 200 others to the hospital. Bostian faces charges of causing catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. If convicted, he faces “more than a lifetime of incarceration,” said Judge Barbara McDermott.

Throughout the week, witnesses for both sides testified to all of the possible reasons Bostian might speed, but which do not explain his actions in this case.

A federal investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of mechanical failure. Blood and urine samples came back clean for drugs and alcohol. Bostian’s driving history was spotless, and that night he was not asleep, as evidenced by the train’s event recorder, which showed him operating it up to the derailment.

Bostian did not take the stand in his own defense.

That leaves the jury to decide what was going through his mind as he pushed the throttle forward on a straightaway in North Philadelphia.

In closing statements, defense attorney Brian McMonagle argued that Bostian was an “excellent engineer” with a “perfect” record, who was distracted through no fault of his own.

Two other trains were struck by projectiles in the area that night. As Bostian wound his way through North Philadelphia, he listened to six minutes of radio chatter between the engineer of SEPTA train no. 769, and dispatchers, according to investigation records. Some of those radio transmissions dealt with whether engineer Curtis Parrish needed medical attention because his windshield had shattered and glass was thrown in his face.

A second engineer, Herbert Harris, radioed that his train, Acela no. 2173, had been “shot at.”

McMonagle blamed “criminals … out there in the darkness” for creating the distraction that led to the deaths of eight people on Bostian’s train. “Good men should not have to sit on trial for the evil that other men do,” he continued.

This chatter, the defense argued, caused Bostian to lose track of where he was, and accelerate to the speed he was supposed to go just after the Frankford Curve, in a longer straightaway.