Senior deputy attorney general Christopher Phillips also pressed Parrish to describe his training for SEPTA. Parrish said it included nine or ten months and tests on the physical characteristics of the route, speed limits, and rules of the rails, and engineers are tested on each aspect.

“You had to be able to tell where you were at all times,” Phillips said.

Both men were also working the night of May 12.

Waters, who works with freight, was doing paperwork in the office trailer at Frankford Junction when he heard the approaching Amtrak train. Normally, the wheels of passenger trains going around the Frankford curve “sound like a whistle,” he said. That night, he knew something was off. “This particular passenger train the wheels were clacking and banging,” Waters continued.

Then, there were two large explosions and the lights went out. Waters said he went outside and could see dust from the wreckage falling. After about 15 minutes, passengers started meandering towards him through the rail yard. He said he helped a few, but stopped when emergency responders showed up.

Parrish was further south when the derailment happened. Minutes before the other train went off the track, his train’s windshield was struck by an object, and shattered. Glass fell into his cabin and struck Parrish in the face, but there were no injuries.