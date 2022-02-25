Crime or terrible accident? Trial begins in deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment
Was a tragic derailment a “terrible accident” or did the train engineer recklessly fail to do his job at a dangerous point in his route?
On Friday morning, prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out opposing perspectives on the line between an accident and a crime in the case of Brandon Bostian, the train engineer onboard when Amtrak train No. 188 derailed in Philadelphia in 2015.
Both sides agree on the facts of the derailment itself. Bostian’s train departed 30th Street Station shortly after 9 p.m on May 12. It picked up speed as it headed into a tight curve near Frankford Junction, reaching 106 mph when the speed limit was 50 mph. Bostian braked, but the train derailed seconds later, killing 8 people and sending nearly 200 to the hospital.
Pennsylvania courts repeatedly disagreed as to whether the engineer’s involvement should go to trial, but a 2020 Pennsylvania Superior Court decision cleared the way for a criminal case to proceed.
Bostian faces one count of causing catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, and 246 of recklessly endangering another person. He waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday morning.
Prosecutors laid out Bostian’s extensive training and expertise, arguing that it amounted to an obligation not to make a mistake. In order to hold his position, “he’s got to show that he’s got the visual characteristics of that route memorized,” said senior deputy attorney general Christopher Phillips. That training is mandatory because “all those people are in your hands, every time you go to work,” he continued.
The prosecution also described Bostian’s actions after the derailment as evidence that he was conscious of being at “the most dangerous curve” in his route. After getting tossed from his cabin, Bostian was wandering around the scene when he encountered Blair Berman. Berman asked to use his phone, and Bostian eventually agreed. He was able to tell her where in the track they were, even though he would later be confused about his location when taken to the hospital to treat a concussion.
Knowing where he was, and knowing his main job “is control the speed of the train,” puts Bostian’s behavior over the line, according to prosecutors. “The law recognizes that sometimes in an accident the conduct is so reckless, so negligent, that it becomes a crime,” said Phillips.
Defense attorney Brian McMonagle took that same expertise and argued it showed Bostian had a history of being a safe, conscientious engineer who would not knowingly risk his passengers’ lives. He pointed to a National Transportation Safety Board report which had drug tested Bostian, examined his phone, and his past performance, and did not find that he had done anything to inhibit his performance.
“Accidents become crimes when you’re aware of, but consciously disregard, the risks,” said McMonagle.
Instead, defense counsel homed in on reports from just before the derailment that a nearby SEPTA train had been struck by an object, shattering the glass of that engineer’s cabin.
“[Bostian] doesn’t know if it was bullets or rocks or what. And he’s worried, because he knows the engineer has been struck,” said McMonagle.
Instead of recklessly disregarding the speed limit, Bostian was worried about an attack and had confused two similar stretches of track, both with right curves, said McMonagle. The speed limit rises to 100 mph after the second curve, but Bostian accelerated to that degree after the first.
“When a crime occurs, it shatters lives just like glass. And it can also continue to shatter them well after,” said McMonagle. He argued that the people who had thrown rocks at that train were the ones who acted criminally, but Bostian is the one on the hook for their actions.
The derailment was a “terrible accident caused by somebody else, and not a crime caused by him,” said McMonagle.