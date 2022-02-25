Crime or terrible accident? Trial begins in deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment

Pennsylvania courts repeatedly disagreed as to whether the engineer’s involvement should go to trial, but a 2020 Pennsylvania Superior Court decision cleared the way for a criminal case to proceed.

Bostian faces one count of causing catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, and 246 of recklessly endangering another person. He waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday morning.

Prosecutors laid out Bostian’s extensive training and expertise, arguing that it amounted to an obligation not to make a mistake. In order to hold his position, “he’s got to show that he’s got the visual characteristics of that route memorized,” said senior deputy attorney general Christopher Phillips. That training is mandatory because “all those people are in your hands, every time you go to work,” he continued.

The prosecution also described Bostian’s actions after the derailment as evidence that he was conscious of being at “the most dangerous curve” in his route. After getting tossed from his cabin, Bostian was wandering around the scene when he encountered Blair Berman. Berman asked to use his phone, and Bostian eventually agreed. He was able to tell her where in the track they were, even though he would later be confused about his location when taken to the hospital to treat a concussion.

Knowing where he was, and knowing his main job “is control the speed of the train,” puts Bostian’s behavior over the line, according to prosecutors. “The law recognizes that sometimes in an accident the conduct is so reckless, so negligent, that it becomes a crime,” said Phillips.