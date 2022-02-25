The NTSB report following the incident, which did not seek to determine blame, noted that Bostian had been tuning into radio reports from a SEPTA engineer who described his windshield shattering after rocks were thrown at his train. Investigators determined he may have lost “situation awareness,” or lost track of where he was in the route, causing him to accelerate too early. Bostian suffered a concussion and medical records of his treatment showed he had some memory loss around the event.

Since the derailment, automatic braking technology called positive train control has been installed, a safety measure that had been called for for decades and which the NTSB found could have prevented the catastrophe.

In allowing the case to go to trial, Pennsylvania superior court judges wrote that “given his extensive training and experience and despite having 250 passengers aboard, Appellee consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk of derailment,” and that a jury should review the facts of the case.

Arguments over evidence

McMonagle argued in court on Thursday that three pieces of evidence should not go before a jury. First, he said that some of the information in the NTSB report regarding when and how the train engine accelerated is unreliable and amounts to “a guess” by federal investigators; second, that photographs of the crash victims could unfairly bias the jury; and third, that one officer’s testimony that an electronic tablet, which was powered off in Bostian’s backpack when an officer found it on the scene, should not be included, calling it a “red herring.” The tablet was never recovered.

Senior deputy attorney general Christopher Phillips argued on behalf of the commonwealth that this evidence all supports the facts of the case and should be heard.

Judge Barbara McDermott said she would make a decision on these matters before opening arguments Friday morning.