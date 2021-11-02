Black Clergy of Philadelphia says voting rights at stake in Tuesday’s judicial elections

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity have a straightforward message for residents ahead of tomorrow’s election: They want the city to turn out for a full slate of Democrats.

At the top of the ticket are a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, one on the Superior, and two on the Commonwealth Court.

The Commonwealth and Supreme Courts, in particular, have seen their share of election-related cases over the past several years, from a 2018 gerrymandering decision that saw the high court overturn and redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional map, to rulings on a slew of lawsuits from former President Donald Trump, attempting to overturn certain 2020 election results.