‘Our history is our power’

Racial profiling — whether Black Americans travel domestically or abroad — is still a front of mind issue when traveling, points out Lawrence Phillips, founder and CEO of Green Book Global.

In 2021, according to the Pew Research Center, 75% of white Americans were more likely to have traveled abroad. Only 49% of Black Americans were much more likely to travel abroad. One reason might be the fear of racial profiling in any environment.

“I think traveling while Black really means something different to different groups of people depending on what your historical context is,” he said. “But for me, how I define it is ‘necessary.’”

Originally from Boston, Phillips created Green Book Global as an online platform for Black travel reviews. The website is a community of Black travelers around the world who rate and determine what racism could look like for the next individual looking to travel.

The website’s name is also a nod to the 1936 historical Negro Motorist Green Book, written by Victor Hugo Green, which helped guide Black travelers around the world.

In 2015, Phillips came up with the idea after quitting a consulting job of eight years, feeling “super burnt out.”

“I decided to travel the world for a year, and I did 30 countries in all seven continents, including Antarcitica, in less than a year,” he said. “But while traveling, that’s where I got the idea — as I was going to certain destinations — I felt like, ‘Shoot, I don’t know if I should go here.’

The online platform has reached thousands of Black travelers around the world. The site currently shares some 5,000 travel tips from more than 400 destinations. Phillips said that knowing the history of guides like the “Green Book,” is necessary to empower Black people.

“Our history is our power,” he said. “[The Green Book] was really the Black Bible during Jim Crow segregation. And it’s really specific for the U.S. and in the South. We’ve progressed in the Civil Rights era, but racism has also progressed. And so it’s really important to still have these types of tools, especially like the political environment.”

Living ‘without feeling constantly hunted’

In 2015, journalist Tomika Anderson, wrote a piece for The Root called “5 Places Black People Can Move to When They’ve Had Enough of America.” In her review, she highlights that no country in the world is a utopia, but traveling globally can still provide social safety for Black Americans outside of the United States.

“It’s not just being Black,” she said. “It’s being able to enjoy your life. The culture of capitalism in the way it exists in this country makes it sometimes really hard. It makes it so that we have to take our two weeks vacation and just tour some place as opposed to living in a place where joy and relaxation and simple pleasures are built in.”

Anderson has traveled to multiple countries throughout her life. She mentions several of them in her piece, including Thailand and Costa Rica, which is where she and her husband plan to obtain citizenship.

In the late ‘80s, her family lived in Germany, as her father — a West Point graduate — served in the military and was stationed there.

“My dad being in the military was one of the best things that ever happened to me,” she said.

“So when my parents had the opportunity to take us and to travel when my dad was stationed in Germany, they never came back to the United States during breaks,” she said. “They would always take us to travel. I had the benefit of traveling with my younger brothers during summer breaks to Morocco, Turkey, Paris, and even Amsterdam.”

She learned from her travels that she did not have to stay in the United States. “I also really want to make sure that my son always grew up knowing that he didn’t have to stay here either,” she said.

When Anderson was five months pregnant with her son, she started a group called Single Parents Who Travel. It started as a community of four or five of her friends. Within the past 10 years, the group has grown to more than 12,000 globally. A vast majority of members are also Black women, which Anderson says isn’t an accident.

“Being in places where people look like you, speak a language that you’re interested in, who are welcoming to you, there’s joy — there’s relaxation. There’s the ability to live without feeling constantly hunted,” she said.

She also echoed a sentiment similar to Denise Frazier’s.

“I do not want to die here [United States]. I don’t want my kids to die here,” she said.

Placing ‘an entire ocean between me and everyone I knew’

Twanna Hines — who currently resides in Lisbon, Portugal — made the difficult decision to move to another country after observing and experiencing racism first hand.

“The amount of violence in the United States cannot be overstated,” she said. “Removing myself from that environment has done wonders for my mental health. As a Black American woman living abroad, I feel freer.”

A sexual and reproductive health educator, and founder and CEO of Funky Brown Chick, she has previously lived in the Netherlands and England.

“When I went hiking on my own, I felt a little bit more protected,” she said. “Almost every woman I know who’s hiked on her own has a story about being followed or being made to feel uncomfortable when they were on the trails away from everyone else, or a story about being followed home from a bar late at night.”

Hines calls living as a Black American an experience that sometimes feels like a “collective level of PTSD.”

“It manifests itself if you hear a very loud ‘pop’ sound — we wonder if it was fireworks or a gunshot. It manifests itself in ways of being in a really crowded space and being highly aware of where the exits are. It manifests itself in encounters with the police and wondering, ‘Is this going to actually be a life-ending event,’”she said.

She was in her early 20s when she told her family that she wanted to move to Canterbury, England. Her parents were aghast and wondered why she would leave “the best country in the world.”

“It’s very hard to feel at home in the United States when it’s a country that can also target you violently,” she said.

She still has friends and family that ponder whether or not she’s making the best decision to live abroad.

“When people ask me things like, ‘Is there racism in Portugal,’ I ask, ‘Is there racism in the United States?’ So we have to start with a realistic understanding of what the choices are. You’re not choosing utopia. You’re choosing your current state, versus what you want your present state to be.”

“The decision to place an entire ocean between me and everyone that I knew and everything that was familiar is not one that I took lightly,” she said.

“There are times where you feel lonely,” she said. “There are times where you’re going to miss a funeral, or a wedding, or a birthday. There are times when you experience something really special, and no one knows you or why it matters to you in a way that your friends back home would. There are times when you just get tired of eating local food and you just want to eat your mom’s pork chops and greens, or cabbage and cornbread, but you just want what’s familiar.”

But when reflecting on her choice to make such a monumental, life-altering decision, she said, “I am 100% fine with the choice that I made.”

