As Pennsylvania and the rest of the country ease stay-at-home restrictions and begin allowing businesses to serve customers, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is releasing his own plan for reopening, focused largely on worker safety.

On Thursday, the former vice president took advantage of Philadelphia’s early-stage reopening efforts, stopping by U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans’ office to discuss his plan with local business owners.

The plan is eight-fold.

Among other things, Biden wants to use federal funds to guarantee COVID-19 testing and provide free personal protective equipment to all workers, and ensure those workers have a voice in their employers’ reopening plans.

He also wants to guarantee federal paid leave for anyone who is infected with the virus, or is caring for an infected family member. And he wants to create stricter Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards to make sure businesses are reopening without undue risk.