Black Doctors will test SEPTA employees for COVID-19 at stations

SEPTA employees are now able to get tested for COVID-19 free of charge at four transit stations thanks to a new partnership with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

Michael Boatright was among the agency employees to get tested through the program launched Thursday at Fern Rock Station. Boatright, a father to young children, is diabetic, which increases his risk of dying from infection. “It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Testing by the nonprofit medical group, led by Dr. Ala Stanford, will happen at two transit stations weekly, moving between the Fern Rock and 69th Street Transportation Centers, Suburban Station, and Midvale Depot in Nicetown. Fifty employees will be able to get tested each day, said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards.

The partnership comes at a critical moment for SEPTA. The 9,500-strong workforce lost seven colleagues to the coronavirus and nearly 300 SEPTA employees have tested positive for the virus. While 60% of those sickened by the virus have returned to work, and new safety measures are in place, the region is in the midst of a reopening that will increase risk for SEPTA employees.