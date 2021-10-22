A social media campaign, radio announcements and thousands of letters will be sent out across Berks County in attempts to rectify what county leadership is calling an “unfortunate oversight.”

But some are accusing the county of potentially disenfranchising Latino voters, alleging the failure to serve the Spanish-speaking is habitual and even intentional.

Incorrect Spanish-language instructions, which accompanied about 17,000 mail-in ballots, gave voters the wrong deadline by which their ballots have to be received by the elections office —a date more than two weeks after the correct deadline of 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters can either drop off their ballot by that deadline or mail it so it arrives by that deadline.

The instructions are written in Spanish on one side and English on the other. The erroneous deadline of “el 18 de Noviembre,” Nov. 18, was incorrect only in the Spanish version. The correct date of Nov. 2 appears on the English version and on all bilingual ballots as well.

The wrong date was included in the county’s first batch of mail-in ballots. Those instructions were sent to all voters who requested a mail-in ballot, not just specifically Spanish-speaking voters, according to county spokeswoman Stephanie Weaver.

As of Wednesday morning, the county had sent out about 21,000 mail-in ballots in total to voters. Voters can still request mail in ballots through Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach said the issue is a result of Berks Elections Services not fully updating the instruction template from the May 18 primary. The incorrect date appeared in the instructions for the first batch of ballots sent out and was corrected last week, according to Weaver.

State Rep. Manuel Guzman Jr. of Reading condemned Berks officials and alleged the incorrect information was intentional.

“This so-called ‘mistake’ represents a pattern from the Republican Party to stifle voters of color not just in Berks County but all across the Commonwealth,” Guzman said in a written statement. “It is just another tool in their toolbox of voter suppression to keep people who look like me from voting.”