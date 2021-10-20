Are you mailing your ballot? Here’s what to know about postage

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Mail-in voters in some parts of the state might need to pay for a little more postage than usual to return their ballot for next month’s election.

That’s because there are a lot of races and candidates on the ballot in some parts of the state.

“The ballot is extremely long in several of our counties and they’re like up to three pages, which means that the cost of returning those ballots is more than just a single stamp,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid said.

The Wolf administration had used federal pandemic aid money to front the cost of mail ballot postage for the 2020 election. But with that money exhausted, if you’re voting by mail, the Department of State says you should double check to see if you’ll need one or two stamps by stopping in at a post office.