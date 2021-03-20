Ban on meal, lodging payments for Pa. lawmakers introduced as constituents sound off in anger

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Declaring it was time to eliminate perks in the legislature, a Democratic state senator this week introduced a bill to prevent lawmakers from cashing in on per diems: the generous reimbursement for lodging and meals during voting days in the Capitol that they can receive without even having to provide receipts.

The announcement came days after Spotlight PA reported that despite being allowed to attend voting sessions remotely last year, Pennsylvania’s legislators requested and received $726,877 in per diems during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Two Democratic House representatives padded their salaries by an additional $24,000 each, the analysis found.

You can see if your lawmaker requested the payments here.

Sen. Jim Brewster (D., Allegheny) said he was re-introducing the per diem ban, along with three other government reform bills, because “we will have tough decisions ahead as we rebuild our economy … and sacrifice has to be shared.”

The bill has just four co-sponsors — a reflection of how difficult it is to garner support in Harrisburg for measures that pare back government perks. Brewster has proposed the same bill three times in the past, with no success. And at least one Republican on the House side has also tried several times and failed.

Still, Brewster said he was optimistic: “I think the time is ripe for some serious self-reflection in the General Assembly that will give us momentum this time.”

Members of the public who contacted Spotlight PA agreed. Some expressed outrage. Others questioned why lawmakers receive generous perks.