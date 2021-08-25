Ban on bird-feeding lifted after mysterious disease abates

Bird feeders and birdbaths are once again welcome in Delaware backyards as a mysterious illness that had been killing songbirds appears to be on the decline.

In June, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were among more than 10 states where dead songbirds were found after exhibiting similar symptoms.

Wildlife officials in Delaware reported seeing birds with neurological symptoms that caused erratic flight, along with other signs of disease, including eye crusting and swelling that caused blindness in some songbirds. Affected birds included blue jays, European starlings, common grackles, and American robins.

It’s not clear what illness caused the disease, but in an effort to prevent it from spreading, officials in Delaware and elsewhere advised residents to take down bird feeders, birdbaths, and other features on their properties that would draw birds together in groups. It was sort of like social distancing for birds.

Now, nearly two months after issuing that order, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced that the mysterious die-off appears to be lessening. The Pennsylvania Game Commission lifted its recommendation against feeding birds on Aug. 13.