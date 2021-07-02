We’ve all become too familiar in the past year and a half with the idea of social distancing to prevent the spread of disease. Now, environmental officials in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and other states are encouraging residents to eliminate people-provided spots for birds to gather because a mysterious sickness is killing our feathered friends.

Delaware environmental scientist and wildlife biologist Jordan Terrell said the state first started getting calls in mid-to late May from people who had found dead birds.

“What we’re seeing in the field is actually that these birds are either experiencing some neurological symptoms that cause erratic flight and some weird behavior, and we’re also seeing some eye crusting and swelling that usually is associated with almost like blindness. Their eyes encrusting, it gets so bad that they can’t see what they’re doing,” she said.

The birds almost immediately die after exhibiting those symptoms, Terrell said.

The state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is sending dead bird samples to the animal diagnostic laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square.

“In Delaware, we’re seeing this in mostly blue jays, starlings, American robins. It’s also been seen in common grackles,” Terrell said.

Delaware has received 50 reports so far. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says dead birds have been found in 27 counties, including 15 cases from Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties. There have been limited reports in New Jersey, as well.

Birds exhibiting similar symptoms have been found in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Even though it’s not clear what is causing the bird deaths, Delaware environmental officials have issued a public advisory for backyard bird watchers to limit places where birds congregate. That means taking down that bird feeder and emptying the birdbath until scientists can figure out what’s going on.