Birds of prey protect beachgoers from seagulls in Ocean City, N.J. for fourth year

Among the many attractions in Ocean City, New Jersey, are a couple of Harris’s Hawks that patrol the boardwalk.

For the fourth year in a row, the Jersey Shore community are turning to birds of prey to protect people from seagulls that have wreaked havoc for plenty of beachgoers.

“[You had] aggressive seagulls that were inundating the boardwalk and attacking people, attacking their food [and] bothering young children,” said Erik Swanson, the owner of East Coast Falcons, based in Lodi.

Swanson said they were used to working airports and military installations. After seeing the problem on the boardwalk firsthand, he decided that his company must work with the city to abate the problem. He added that it was important for young children to not walk away hating the beach.

“This is your young stage to enjoy the beach and to become familiar with the beach and to love the beach,” Swanson said.