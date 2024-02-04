Family wants answers after baby forgotten inside closed day care in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 6-month-old baby girl was left alone inside a day care facility after it closed on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city’s Hunting Park section.

The family call 911 when they arrived and found the day care closed and locked up.

“I was hoping that someone didn’t take my daughter and I was hoping that she was okay,” said Camron Banks, the girl’s father in an exclusive interview with Action News.

After police contacted the owner to unlock the property, the baby was found asleep in a car seat with the lights off.

“It was weird that they were closed because they’re usually open, so the first thing that came to mind was they gave them to the wrong person,” added the baby’s mother Jessy Flores.

The baby was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children to be evaluated.

The family says they have other children and they’ve been coming to the day care on Whitaker Avenue for the past three months. They usually pick their daughter up around 3 p.m. but on Thursday they came at 5:30 p.m.

Police say the day care is supposed to close at 6 p.m.

“At the end of the day, a 6-month-old baby should not be left alone,” said Banks.

It’s still unclear how this happened but police have been interviewing multiple people who work at the day care.