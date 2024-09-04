Plan to turn SS United States into world’s largest artificial reef off Florida hits a snag

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A plan to move the SS United States out of Philadelphia and potentially to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the Florida panhandle hangs in the balance.

The worn-out ship is under a contingent contract with Okaloosa County, Florida, to potentially turn it into the world’s largest artificial reef in Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

On Tuesday night, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners was scheduled to review the proposal, which asks for a $9 million budget, but County Administrator John Hofstad said there was a “wrinkle with pier operators.”

Hofstad requested the vote be postponed until the next meeting on Sept. 17 to allow “time to work out the issues.”

The massive vessel — which is over 100 feet longer than the Titanic — has been court-ordered to move out of a Philadelphia port along the Delaware River, where it has been for nearly 30 years. The ocean liner, which still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago, must leave its berth by Sept. 12.

It remains unclear how the deadline will impact the delayed vote.

“Okaloosa County is continuing to work with our partners at the SS United States Conservancy and until a deal is finalized it would be inappropriate to make any additional comment,” a spokesperson for Okaloosa County told Action News Tuesday night.

We also reached out for comment from the SS United States Conservancy and an attorney for Penn Warehousing, the landlord of the ship, but we have not heard back.

Okaloosa County’s tourism division hopes the addition of the ship as an artificial reef would bolster its status as a “premiere fishing destination.” Part of the plan could also include a $1 million land-based museum about “America’s Flagship” to complement the artificial reef.

However, the SS United States Conservancy, which owns the 1,000-foot vessel, previously posted on social media that “the next chapter of the ship’s history is still being written.”

“We must emphasize that this proposal remains subject to various contingencies, including a successful negotiation with pier operator Penn Warehousing to extend the ship’s stay beyond the September 12 deadline, while the complex logistics of moving and reefing the ship are worked out,” the Conservancy posted online.

The group emphasized that reefing the iconic ocean liner is not their preferred scenario and would rather see it stay afloat. Besides finding a new home, the conservancy would also have to obtain funds for insurance, tugs, surveys and dock preparations for a move.

“With our hand being forced by Penn Warehousing, and scrapping being the only other viable option, we believe reefing is the more dignified outcome,” the group said, adding that they have not given up on its nationwide search for a new location.

Okaloosa County’s artificial reef program includes more than 560 reef sites that not only attract marine life, but also fishers, divers and snorkelers to the Emerald Coast.

Currently, the largest international artificial reef is a short trip over on the panhandle in Pensacola, Florida, where the 888-foot-long USS Oriskany now sits on the Gulf floor.