At a time when most people retire and reflect on their accomplishments, Lydia Munoz is still on the move.

The 81-year-old was recently asked to return to her old job at Atlantic County’s Spanish Community Center, where she worked as executive director. Munoz rejoined this summer to serve as its leader in an interim role, continuing to do something she loves in helping people.

“I honestly feel that God has put me here for a reason,” Munoz said. “As long as I can continue to do the work that I do, I’m going to do it. If someone needs my expertise in the years that I have left, I’m going to serve the community.”

With the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants, activists like Munoz are doubling down to support vulnerable members of the community. They are working as translators, and supporting community members with resources.

‘The work is more difficult now’

Munoz has worked with the local Hispanic community since 1970, helping farm workers in the Hammonton area work through their language barrier. The Spanish Community Center founder Rev. William Collins saw Munoz’s work and passion and picked her to become its first executive director.

A licensed clinician, Munoz has spent more than a half-century assisting migrant families with information and resources, whether it is giving them documentation, making phone calls on their behalf or hand holding them to various processes for aid and help.

The current actions by the federal government have made Munoz’s work much more difficult, she said.

“It’s very shocking and very sad what’s going on out there today.” Munoz said, describing one incident where authorities agents detained a father, who was dropping off his child at school. The family was later reunited but the ordeal left them traumatized.

“I was able to bring them back together. I’ve been able to stay in contact with them because of the trauma she underwent along with the children because the family loss a son the year before. It’s horrible that families are being torn apart and their rights are being violated,.” she said.

Edgar Aquino-Huerta, a South Jersey farmworker organizer at CATA, confirmed the “fear” among South Jersey’s Latino community. He said that while most of the interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have happened so far in northern and central New Jersey, there is concern that more intense action may arrive in this region soon.

“There’s a lot of fear right now,” Aquino-Huerta said. “Having that information make a big difference. We’ve talked about the different ways in how ICE is getting more creative. Just knowing the different warrants and their rights makes a big difference.”